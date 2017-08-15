Pentagon gets ready for war with Transnistria

The US Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Southwest Asia (NAVFAC EURAFSWA) is going to set up eight units to training Special Moldovan forces at Bulboaca.

According to the tender, the eight units include a school, a service station, a residential centre and a hotel.

According to the Russian Prime Minister, Dmitry Rogozin, preparations are being made for a new conflict between Moldova and Transnistria. This is comparable to the one organized by Nato right in the heart of Europe in 1992 [1].