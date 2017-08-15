EU Interference in National Political Debates

According to the EU’s internal documents published by The Times, in December 2016 the European Commission set up a special fund to fight political parties that were in favour of leaving the European Union.

Three million euro have already been allocated to 84 projects in all member states including the United Kingdom which voted on 23 June 2016 to leave the European Union.

Unbeknown to their citizens, it is the member states that are funding this programme of propaganda.