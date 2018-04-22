The emergence of a Christian United Front against the war in Syria

At the initiative of the Patriarch of Moscow, Cyril the First (Orthodox) and in collaboration with Pope Francis of Rome (Catholic), an alliance in opposition to the war in Syria is in the process of being welded between the following patriarchs: Bartholomew the First of Constantinople, Theophile III of Jerusalem, Theodor II of Alexandria and John X of Antioch.

The initiative follows the Joint Declaration made by the Greek Orthodox, the Syrian Orthodox and the Greek – Melkite Catholics of Antioch and the entire Orient on the bombings in Syria. This declaration was published in Damascus, the capital of Syria on 14 April.