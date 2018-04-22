Voltaire Network

The emergence of a Christian United Front against the war in Syria

Voltaire Network
+

At the initiative of the Patriarch of Moscow, Cyril the First (Orthodox) and in collaboration with Pope Francis of Rome (Catholic), an alliance in opposition to the war in Syria is in the process of being welded between the following patriarchs: Bartholomew the First of Constantinople, Theophile III of Jerusalem, Theodor II of Alexandria and John X of Antioch.

The initiative follows the Joint Declaration made by the Greek Orthodox, the Syrian Orthodox and the Greek – Melkite Catholics of Antioch and the entire Orient on the bombings in Syria. This declaration was published in Damascus, the capital of Syria on 14 April.

A Statement Issued by the Patriarchates of Antioch and all the East for the Greek Orthodox, Syrian Orthodox, and Greek-Melkite Catholic”, Voltaire Network, 16 April 2018.

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “The emergence of a Christian United Front against the war in Syria”, Translation Anoosha Boralessa, Voltaire Network, 22 April 2018, www.voltairenet.org/article200856.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

The fiasco of the bombing raid on Syria
The Skripal Affair: A Lie Too Far?
The Skripal Affair: A Lie Too Far?
by Michael Jabara Carley
Washington forces its allies to accept a bipolar world
Seventy years of subjection to the US and NATO
“The Art of War”
Seventy years of subjection to the US and NATO
by Manlio Dinucci, Voltaire Network
 
The anti-Russian hysteria
«Current Concerns», n°8, April 18, 2018
The anti-Russian hysteria
Partners
 