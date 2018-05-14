Voltaire Network

Guatemala’s President against the ICAIG, Sweden and Venezuela

Guatemala has requested that the ambassadors of Sweden (Anders Kompass) and Venezuela (Elena Alicia Salcedo Poleo) be replaced.

These two diplomats very actively supported the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (ICAIG). This Commission, established by the United Nations and approved by the Guatemalan Assembly, is tasked with helping the Attorney General and the country’s police.

President Jimmy Morales has already tried to expel the Commission’s President after the latter commenced an enquiry into the funding of his electoral campaign.

Anoosha Boralessa

