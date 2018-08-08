The Great Purge on the Internet has begun

In less than 12 hours, Internet giants have closed down all internet accounts belonging to the Group Infowars and the US journalist Alex Jones (see photo), both pro-Trump.

This purge follows a US House of Representatives Hearing of the Justice Committee on Censorship of the Internet and was coordinated by Apple, Facebook, Google, Spotify and You Tube (but not Twitter).

Every video Alex Jones had made has been deleted from the Internet.

This decision was taken in the name of ideological puritanism which holds that we all have the responsibility to make a stand against deviant speech. The fact is that this contradicts the US conception of freedom of expression, as articulated in the First Amendment to the US Constitution.

Nearly two years ago, on 25 October 2016, we published an article in French, “United States – reformation or fracture?”, authored by Thierry Meyssan (French journalist and political analyst) and then published the English translation by Pete Kimberley. As Thierry predicted in this article, a restricted group of private journalists with ties to the US Democratic Party has just put an end to one of the principles on which the US was built on.