The Parliament of Macedonia of the former Yugoslavia, adopted by a qualified majority a constitutional amendment authorizing the Republic to change its name and to authorize it to apply for membership of Nato and the European Union.

Only three months ago, on 14 July, the government of the Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev organized a grand national festival to celebrate the opening of the negotiations for incorporating the Republic of Macedonia into Nato. However its citizens boycotted the 14 free concerts organized all over the whole country and none of them took place.

Less than four weeks ago, on 30 September, 63.09% of the Macedonian voters abstained from casting their vote in the referendum on name-change. This name change was negotiated by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. Due to the very low percentage of voter turn out, the National Electoral Commission had to cancel the results of the referendum.

Washington and the EU then decided to use the Macedonian Parliament to mock the will of the voters.

The US ambassador in Macedonia was Jess L. Baily (who supervised Turkey’s participation in the wars against Libya and Syria) and in Greece, Geoffrey R. Pyatt (who organized the Maiden Square Putsch in 2014 and the fragmentation of the Orthodox Church in 20180. They immediately began an operation to buy MP votes. Mathew Palmer, Head of the Balkans in the US State Department was sent to support the campaign to buy up votes.

The judicial proceedings initiated against 8 MPs from the Opposition were abruptly cancelled and those that had been detained were set free. “Agent Tesla” handed over 25 000 dollars to each of them to cooperate with Washington and to cast the vote Washington would want. This they did. Considered traitors to the Motherland, the political parties to which they had belonged decided to expel them.

The US ambassador Jess Baily and the vice-assistant of the Secretary of State were present at the Macedonian Parliament during the debate and subsequent vote by the MPs.

Immediately after the vote in Parliament, the Minister of Home Affairs announced that it had decided to grant special personal protection to the MPs who voted for Macedonia’s name change and who supported the incorporation of the Republic into Nato and the European Union.

Thus Macedonia of the ex-Yugoslavia enters into the “camp of democracy” (sic).

Meanwhile, in Athens, the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Kotzias, has just presented his resignation.