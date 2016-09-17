Israël violates the cease-fire in Syria and loses two planes

Voltaire Network

On 13 September 2016, at 1 a.m., although the cease-fire had just come into force, the Israëli aviation attempted to destroy a combat position in the South of Syria and certain military installations near Damascus.

The Syrian Arab Army fired at and hit the planes with new generation missiles. One of the planes crashed in jihadist-held territory, the other managed to land in Israël.

Tsahal at first denied the two incidents, then recognised having violated Syrian air space and admitted that Syria had fired on their planes.

The available information does not enable us to know exactly what the Israêli planes were (F-15, F-16, or F-35), nor if the missiles were fired by Hezbollah or by the Syrian Arab Army, nor what type of missiles they were or who built them.

Clearly, however, they were new equipment, much more efficient than the older models, and capable of altering the balance of power.

