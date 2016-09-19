Voltaire Network

According to the ex-chief of Turkish counter-terrorism, Erdoğan is protecting Daesh

In a long interview, the ex-chief of Turkish counter-terrorism, Ahmet Sait Yayla, talks about the support offered personally to Daesh by Président Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Ahmet Sait Yayla left his country when repression was brought to bear on anyone who was not prepared to contribute to the policies of the AKP (the Justice and Development Party).

According to him:
- Fidan, the head of the secret services (MIT) is in charge of the relations between the Turkish state, al-Qaïda and Daesh.
- The Turkish secret services have been furnishing military aid to the Islamic Emirate for years.
- The Turkish government transfers military equipment to Daesh via its humanitarian aid agency.
- Daesh soldiers, including their number 2, Fadhul Ahmed al-Hayali, receive free medical treatment in Turkey.
- The leader of Daesh in Turkey, Halis Bayancuk, is the son of the man who created the Turkish Hizbollah (a group of Kurdish Sunni agents provocateurs), and disposes of police protection on the orders of President Erdoğan.
- Daesh pursues its oil traffic with the help of Turkey and the Kurdish Regional Government of Iraq. Ahmet Sait Yayla has not told the whole story. It seems that this interview represents for him a way of threatening Erdoğan that he may say more, thus protecting his 19-year-old son, who is still held in Turkey.

Whistleblower exposes how NATO’s leading ally is arming and funding ISIS”, Nafeez Ahmed, Insurge-Intelligence, September 16, 2016.

Translation
Pete Kimberley

