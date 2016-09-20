Voltaire Network

The two Hillarys

Hillary Clinton was the victim of a dizzy spell during the ceremony for the commemoration of the attacks of 11 September in New York. One hour later, she left her apartment, sporting a pair of dark glasses, to salute the crowd and confirm that she was in good shape.

Examination of these photographs demonstrates that the person who left the apartement is not Mrs. Clinton. While we could engage in a long discussion about the lines on her face - despite the dark glasses – the size of her hips does not correspond at all.

