22 members of Congress appeal to President Obama to refrain from being the first to use nuclear weapons

In a letter addressed to President Barack Obama, 22 members of Congress, all of them Democrats, urge him to write into law the engagement not to be the first use nuclear weapons.

Two weeks ago, the Secretary for Defense, Ashton Carter, had declared that Washington would not hesitate to start a nuclear war if necessary.

Since the collapse of the cessation of hostilities in Syria, the tension has been mounting between Washington and Moscow. The risk of a third World War has never been as severe since the Korean War.

Pete Kimberley

Attached documents

 
Letter to President Obama on Nuclear no first use policy, November 13, 2016
(PDF - 979.6 kb)
 
