Voltaire Network

14,000 inhabitants of Mosul fall back to Rakka

Voltaire Network
+

While the forces of the «Global Coalition against the Islamic State» are attacking Mosul, more than 14,000 inhabitants have fled the city in the direction of Rakka and Idleb in Syria.

This is the first time that we have seen a displacement of the population in the direction of zones controlled by the jihadists.

Daesh is an Iraqi product. During the planning of the interdiction of the «Silk Road», the CIA had decided to add, to the 50,000 jihadists of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, 80,000 combatants of the Order of the Naqchbandis (mainly from the ranks of the Iraqi army as it was before the US invasion) and 120,000 combatants from the Iraqi Sunni tribes [1].

We still don’t really know what the «Global Coalition against the Islamic State» are really attempting in Mosul. The only journalists present are exclusively those who have been enrolled in the Coalition Forces, and whose reports are submitted to military censorship. There are no journalists in Mosul itself.

Currently, the only visible result of this operation is the transfer of the population who have come to declare their attachment to the ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood and swell the numbers of the foreigners who occupy North Syria.

Translation
Pete Kimberley

[1] “PKK revelations on ISIL attack and creation of "Kurdistan"”, Voltaire Network, 8 July 2014.

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “14,000 inhabitants of Mosul fall back to Rakka”, Translation Pete Kimberley, Voltaire Network, 21 November 2016, www.voltairenet.org/article194142.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

Michael T. Flynn and Islam
Michael T. Flynn and Islam
by Thierry Meyssan
Can Trump succeed?
Can Trump succeed?
by Thierry Meyssan
Two separate worlds
Journal of the change of world order #13
Two separate worlds
by Thierry Meyssan
262. The US threat
«Current Concerns», n°25, November 14th, 2016
The US threat
Partners
 
The Rotation of Imperial Power
“The Art of War”
The Rotation of Imperial Power
by Manlio Dinucci, Voltaire Network
 
Rocket attacks against Aleppo
Rocket attacks against Aleppo
by Bashar Ja’afari, Voltaire Network
 
261. Money to make money ?
«Current Concerns», n°24, November 7th, 2016
Money to make money ?
Partners
 