14,000 inhabitants of Mosul fall back to Rakka

While the forces of the «Global Coalition against the Islamic State» are attacking Mosul, more than 14,000 inhabitants have fled the city in the direction of Rakka and Idleb in Syria.

This is the first time that we have seen a displacement of the population in the direction of zones controlled by the jihadists.

Daesh is an Iraqi product. During the planning of the interdiction of the «Silk Road», the CIA had decided to add, to the 50,000 jihadists of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, 80,000 combatants of the Order of the Naqchbandis (mainly from the ranks of the Iraqi army as it was before the US invasion) and 120,000 combatants from the Iraqi Sunni tribes [1].

We still don’t really know what the «Global Coalition against the Islamic State» are really attempting in Mosul. The only journalists present are exclusively those who have been enrolled in the Coalition Forces, and whose reports are submitted to military censorship. There are no journalists in Mosul itself.

Currently, the only visible result of this operation is the transfer of the population who have come to declare their attachment to the ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood and swell the numbers of the foreigners who occupy North Syria.