Considering that the Obama administration alone can administer matters until the president elect Donald Trump has been sworn in, several operations have been entrusted to other authorities:

Several organizations have been given the task of organizing demonstrations against the president elect and challenging the principle of democratic elections;

The Association Prop or Not ? was set up with the mission of charging people who had campaigned for Donald Trump of being agents under Russian influence;

The Turkish army has been sent to invade the North of Syria and to rush to the aid of Al-Qaïda at Aleppo and Isis at Rakka.