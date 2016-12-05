Voltaire Network

The Obama Administration is seeking to sabotage the work of its successor

Considering that the Obama administration alone can administer matters until the president elect Donald Trump has been sworn in, several operations have been entrusted to other authorities:

- Several organizations have been given the task of organizing demonstrations against the president elect and challenging the principle of democratic elections;
- The Association Prop or Not ? was set up with the mission of charging people who had campaigned for Donald Trump of being agents under Russian influence;
- The Turkish army has been sent to invade the North of Syria and to rush to the aid of Al-Qaïda at Aleppo and Isis at Rakka.

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

