Saudi Arabia supports Qatar against the Copts

On Sunday 11 December 2016, Cairo’s Saint-Peter and Saint Paul Church was bombed leaving 23 people dead and [another] fifty seriously injured.

Egypt has decreed three days of national mourning.

Under the presidency of the Muslim Brother Mohamed Morsi, the Muslim Brotherhood was at complete liberty to ransack a number of churches and the palaces of bishops. They even went as far as to [participate] in several lynchings. But after they were toppled, President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi undertook to defend Christians as [he would] any Egyptian.

The Egyptian Minister for Home Affairs considers that this bombing was probably committed by members of the Brotherhood and that they probably prepared for this attack in Qatar. Daesh immediately responded by claiming responsibility for it

Isis’s key leaders are members of the Muslim Brotherhood, while most leaders of the Brotherhood live in Turkey, Qatar and the United Kingdom.

On 15 December, the Gulf Cooperation Council (an organization dominated by Saudi Arabia) has deplored the accusations directed at one of their members (Qatar).

In 2014, President al-Sissi has transmitted to Saudi Arabia documents found in the archives of his predecessor. These documents were evidence that, with the help of a faction of the Brotherhood, Qatar was preparing a coup d’Etat against the Saudi family. Thus Riyadh had financially supported Egypt and threatened to invade Qatar.