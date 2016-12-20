Voltaire Network

The Russian Ambassador to Ankara Assassinated

Voltaire Network
+

On 19 December, the Russian Ambassador to Ankara, Andreї Karlov, was assassinated when opening an exhibition focusing on how Russians see Turkey.

The man who fired at the ambassador (see photo), a policeman, had time to cry out « Allah Akbar ! » and « Vengeance for Aleppo ! » before being gunned down by other policemen and bodyguards.

JPEG - 28.5 kb

The ambassador —a close friend of Vladimir Putin— was driven to hospital but it was not long before his injuries got the better of him.

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “The Russian Ambassador to Ankara Assassinated”, Translation Anoosha Boralessa, Voltaire Network, 20 December 2016, www.voltairenet.org/article194651.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

The East Aleppo Syndrome
The East Aleppo Syndrome
by Thierry Meyssan
Communication - according to President Trump
The NATO campaign against freedom of expression