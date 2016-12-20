The Russian Ambassador to Ankara Assassinated

On 19 December, the Russian Ambassador to Ankara, Andreї Karlov, was assassinated when opening an exhibition focusing on how Russians see Turkey.

The man who fired at the ambassador (see photo), a policeman, had time to cry out « Allah Akbar ! » and « Vengeance for Aleppo ! » before being gunned down by other policemen and bodyguards.

The ambassador —a close friend of Vladimir Putin— was driven to hospital but it was not long before his injuries got the better of him.