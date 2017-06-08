Germany withdraws its troops from Turkey

On 7 June 2017, Berlin announced that it was withdrawing its troops from Turkey. The 260 soldiers of the Bundeswehr who are participating in “Anti Daesh International Coalition” operations from bases at Incilik, are currently being transferred to bases at Azraq, Jordan.

It will take around three weeks to transport the 10,000 tonnes of material distributed among around 200 containers, and about three months for Germany to resume its participation in the Coalition’s missions.

It has not been made clear if the officers liaising with Nato, who are present at Izmir, would also be leaving Turkey.