The first round of the French legislative elections took place on 11 June 2017. Only 47.62% of the French electorate expressed their choice.

It therefore follows that the next National Assembly, will not, de facto, represent the French people.

The French Constitution makes no provision for this eventuality. This is the most serious crisis of legitimacy for 150 years, since the defeat of Napoleon III at Sedan, the Prussian invasion and the Commune of Paris.