Voltaire Network

Was the Obama Administration spying on its opposition?

Voltaire Network
+

The US House of Representatives’ Intelligence Committee has asked the NSA to provide all information in its possession on investigations conducted against US citizens by:

- Susan Rice (Barack Obama’s security adviser);
- Ben Rhodes (Barack Obama’s deputy security adviser and the drafter of the report published by George Bush Jr’s Presidential Commission on 9/11);
- John Brennan (who served as Director of the CIA under Barack Obama and who has just declared at the Aspen Forum, that he intends to prepare a “soft coup d’État” against Donald Trump); and
- Samantha Power (Barack Obama’s ambassador to the UN).

The Committee has already established that in 2016, the Agency spied on 5,288 Americans. The Committee intends to check if members of Donald Trump’s campaign team were subject to illegal surveillance before and after the Presidential Elections.

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “Was the Obama Administration spying on its opposition?”, Translation Anoosha Boralessa, Voltaire Network, 4 August 2017, www.voltairenet.org/article197341.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

The US establishment against the rest of the world
The appearance of a new alliance in the Greater Middle East
Billions of dollars' worth of arms against Syria