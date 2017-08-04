Was the Obama Administration spying on its opposition?

The US House of Representatives’ Intelligence Committee has asked the NSA to provide all information in its possession on investigations conducted against US citizens by:

Susan Rice (Barack Obama’s security adviser);

Ben Rhodes (Barack Obama’s deputy security adviser and the drafter of the report published by George Bush Jr’s Presidential Commission on 9/11);

John Brennan (who served as Director of the CIA under Barack Obama and who has just declared at the Aspen Forum, that he intends to prepare a “soft coup d’État” against Donald Trump); and

Samantha Power (Barack Obama’s ambassador to the UN).

The Committee has already established that in 2016, the Agency spied on 5,288 Americans. The Committee intends to check if members of Donald Trump’s campaign team were subject to illegal surveillance before and after the Presidential Elections.