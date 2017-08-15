Iranian Justice challenges political parties … except one

From now on Iranian Justice establishes itself as a power capable of challenging any political party.

On 16 July 2017, Hossein Fereydoun, brother of Iran’s current President, Shiekh Hassan Rohani, was arrested for corruption. He is charged with receiving 18 million dollars for placing an important figure on Bank Mellat’s board of directors. He was released on bail the following day after paying bail set at 10 million dollars.

In 2015, the former Vice President of Ahmadinejad, Hamid Baghaei, was arrested and imprisoned without the slightest explanation being offered. He was detained for six months, then freed, still without any explanation. In 2013, he had been prohibited from standing for President of the Republic because the Council of Guardians of the Constitution judged him a “bad Muslim” (sic).

Hamid Baghaei has just been arrested again, and once again, without any explanation. After 18 days of imprisonment and the payment of bail set at 6 million dollars (collected from members of his party), he has been released. During his detention, he had been hospitalized and Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was prohibited from visiting him. The Attorney General has just indicated that as the former president is complaining of the way he was treated, an action could be brought against him for “insulting the judiciary” (sic).

The parties of Hassan Rohani and Mahmoud Ahmadinejad are positioned on opposite sides, neutral magistrates being placed “above the fray”. However it escapes no one that the head of the Islamic judicial system, Sadeq Larijani (on the right in the photo), is the brother of the President of Parliament, Ali Larijani (on the left), leader of a third political party, a party which, has no connection with justice.