President Donald Trump has forbidden members of his cabinet from making any reference whatsoever to the alleged “Islamist” conspirators, during the commemorations of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

At the time of the attacks, President George W. Bush had accused Osama Bin Laden and about 20 of his accomplices of organizing these attacks and thus getting the better of the world’s number one army. President Bush proceeded to set up a Commission for a Presidential Inquiry. This Commission validated his (Bush’s) version of events without first reviewing alternative interpretations of this event.

Following this, the US Ministry of Justice had gone on to accuse the Iraq of Saddam Hussein, then the Iran of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of organizing these events. In addition, actions are underway against the Saudi ally. However, these proceedings are still going-on and a final judgement has not been rendered in either case.

16 years post 9/11, the person presented by the Bush Administration as masterminding the attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, is still being detained at Guantanamo and is still waiting for his trial to begin.

On the evening of September 11, 2001, the real estate developer Donald Trump appeared on the TV channel New York 9, and revealed that the official narrative was physically untenable: it is materially impossible for two planes to manage to bring down the twin towers, much less a third tower. Over time, Trump’s affirmation has been adopted by almost all physicists outside the United States.

However, although a large majority of people in the United States is convinced that the national authorities lied about these attacks, a minority still remains convinced that the attacks were carried out by Islamists.

Although President Trump made a reference to “enemies”, Vice-President Mike Pence slipped in a reference to Daesh in the speech he delivered at the Shanksville Memorial; however it is common knowledge that Daesh did not exist at the time these events took place and therefore cannot be deemed culpable.

From the different speeches he has delivered over the past 16 years, we can conclude that Donald Trump considers that the 9/11 attacks are crimes that bear the signature of neither foreigners nor Islamists.