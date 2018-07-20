Voltaire Network

Al-Abadi declares a state of emergency in Iraq

Demonstrations are taking place in Southern Iraq denouncing the lack of essential services that the government should guarantee.

At the weekend, Prime Minister, Haider al-Abadi declared a state of emergency anticipating that the social movement would catch fire in the capital.

The protests started out crying out for electricity. Now, it is 45 to 48o C in the Southern Iraq. You simply cannot work at this temperature without air conditioning.

Demonstrations are gaining momentum to denounce the lack of drinking water and the presence of foreign workers in the hydrocarbon sector at a time when unemployment is at its highest. Finally, the fight against corruption, which dominated the legislative election campaigns, is once again being demanded.

