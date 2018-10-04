Some Arab States set to resume diplomatic ties with Syria

The democratically elected Syrian President, Bashar el-Assad, agreed to be interviewed by a Kuwaiti daily newspaper, Al-Shahed.

Assad reveals that Syria and several Arab nations are on the verge of resuming diplomatic relations with Syria.

This is the first interview that President al Assad has given to a Gulf media since the beginning of the foreign aggression (funded by Saudi Arabia and Qatar), in 2011.

Syria has been excluded from the Arab League, of which it is a founding member. This exclusion violates the by-laws of the Arab League.

Syria has historically played an important role on the international plane. Dr. Henry Kissinger had been accustomed to say: “In the Middle East, we cannot wage a war without Egypt and peace without Syria”.