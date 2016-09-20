Voltaire Network

European physicists cast doubt on the official version of 9/11

For the last fifteen years, a number of experts, bought and paid for by the US Federal government, have been affirming that the collapse of the Twin Towers and Building 7 of the World Trade Center on 11 September 2001, are attributable to the crash of two commercial airliners into the first two towers.

The highly prestigious European Physical Society does not agree. In its magazine European Physics News, it has just published an article by Steven Jones, Robert Korol, Anthony Szamboti and Ted Walter, demonstrating that this was in fact a case of controlled demolition.

Translation
Pete Kimberley

Attached documents

 
(PDF - 573.6 kb)
 
Voltaire, international edition

