Fighting Resumes in Syria, but a Negotiated Truce Remains the Only Alternative

by Webster G. Tarpley

Kerry Pledges to Pursue “Every Avenue of Progress”; Russian Officials Note Deep Factionalization of U.S. Government Between State Department Realists and Utopian Pentagon Circles of Ashton Carter; JCS Chair Gen. Dunford Concedes He Can’t Say “Conclusively” That Aleppo Convoy Was Hit by Russia; Still No Evidence of Bombing by Warplanes; Cui Bono Analysis Implicates “Free Syrian Army”
ISIS Routed by Iraqi Army at Strategic Town of Shirqat, Cutting Key Terrorist Supply Line to Mosul; Obama Orders NSC to Prepare Direct Arming of YPG Kurds; Inside Mosul, Terrorists Launch Reign of Terror to Prevent Uprising; Coalition Must Prevent Bloodbath
Study Sees 20 Million Americans Losing Health Insurance If GOP Destroys Obamacare; Hillary Clinton Now Well to the Left of Bill; Again the Specter of U.S. Government Shutdown as New Fiscal Year Starts Oct. 1

Download the audio file

Webster G. Tarpley

Webster G. Tarpley Historian, journalist and analyst of US foreign policy.

 
