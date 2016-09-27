World Crisis Radio

Fighting Resumes in Syria, but a Negotiated Truce Remains the Only Alternative

Kerry Pledges to Pursue “Every Avenue of Progress”; Russian Officials Note Deep Factionalization of U.S. Government Between State Department Realists and Utopian Pentagon Circles of Ashton Carter; JCS Chair Gen. Dunford Concedes He Can’t Say “Conclusively” That Aleppo Convoy Was Hit by Russia; Still No Evidence of Bombing by Warplanes; Cui Bono Analysis Implicates “Free Syrian Army”

ISIS Routed by Iraqi Army at Strategic Town of Shirqat, Cutting Key Terrorist Supply Line to Mosul; Obama Orders NSC to Prepare Direct Arming of YPG Kurds; Inside Mosul, Terrorists Launch Reign of Terror to Prevent Uprising; Coalition Must Prevent Bloodbath

Study Sees 20 Million Americans Losing Health Insurance If GOP Destroys Obamacare; Hillary Clinton Now Well to the Left of Bill; Again the Specter of U.S. Government Shutdown as New Fiscal Year Starts Oct. 1