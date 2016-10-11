Voltaire Network
Mass Traction Anti-Austerity Economic Issues Remain the Key to The 2016 Elections

by Webster G. Tarpley

Democrats Should Offer Concrete Plans for Very Low Interest Federal Reserve Refinancing of Millennials’ Crushing Student Loan Debt Burden; Appeal to Enlightened Self Interest Is Vital to Promote High Turnout While GOP Takes Low Road ISIS Is Being Crushed as U.S. Supports Iraqi and Kurdish Campaign to Liberate Mosul; Russia’s Lavrov Accuses Washington of Protecting Nusra, a Branch of Al Qaeda; Russia and Syria Seeking to Stop Humanitarian Tragedy In Aleppo by Driving Terrorist Rebels Out of City; Russia Correctly Warns of “Terrible, Tectonic” Benefits to Terrorists If U.S. Should Attack Syrian Government Forces Republicans Face Loss of Senate Majority, Plus Attrition in House; After Gary Johnson’s Repeated Gaffes, Is Libertarian Ticket About to Break Up? ; Trump 2016 Could Repeat Damage Inflicted on GOP by Goldwater in 1964

Download the audio file

Webster G. Tarpley

