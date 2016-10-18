Voltaire Network

Democrats Must Use Last Debate to Showcase Mass Traction Anti-Austerity Economic Reforms

by Webster G. Tarpley

Obama’s Friday NSC Meeting Mandates More Talks on Syria in Multilateral Format; Saturday Talks in Lausanne Seen as Constructive, Joined by Lavrov, Kerry, de Mistura of UN, and Seven Regional Foreign Ministers, Who Issue Pledge to Re-Convene; Absurd Saga of CIA’s Planned Cyber-Retaliation Against Putin Hyped by NBC News; Obama Has Never Approved It; If this is a Pre-Election Stunt, the Potential Damage is Far Too Great; Media Circus Could Also Aim at Forcing President into Reckless Offensive Action; Morally Challenged GOP Nearing Total Chaos with Continuous Scandals and Internal Polemics, Defections from National Ticket by Desperate Down-Ballot Candidates, Discrediting of Evangelical Leaders, Schisms by College Republicans, Shuttle and Pendulum Candidates, plus Warning by Missile Launch Officers; Democrats Must Use Last Debate to Showcase Mass Traction Anti-Austerity Economic Reforms to Close Deal with Working People and Millenials.

John Kerry pledges his good faith at his allies at the end of the Lausanne talks.

Webster G. Tarpley

Webster G. Tarpley Historian, journalist and analyst of US foreign policy. His most recent published work is Surviving the Cataclysm: Your Guide Through the Worst Financial Crisis in Human History (Progressive Press, 2011).

 

