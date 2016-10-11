Voltaire Network
Party Realignment and End of GOP’s Power to Sabotage U.S. Government Now Within Reach

by Webster G. Tarpley

Chorus of Calls by Top Republicans for Trump to Quit Race Is Unprecedented; Amidst Firestorm of Repudiation, Condemnation, and De-Funding Triggered by Candidate’s Lewd Banter on 2005 Tape, Sunday’s Presidential Town Hall in St. Louis Could Set Off Columbus Day Avalanche of Republican Defections; Democrats Already Favored to Take Senate; Ryan’s House Majority Could Also Be in Danger Syrian Cease-Fire Talks Must Resume at Once; State Department Clarifies That Kerry Has Not Accused Russia of War Crimes, but Wants Aleppo Investigation Climactic Battle to Liberate Mosul from ISIS About to Begin as Iraqi Army and Kurds Mass Forces for Assault; Popular Uprising in City Against “Caliphate” Misrule a Real Possibility

Webster G. Tarpley

Webster G. Tarpley

Historian, journalist and analyst of US foreign policy. His most recent published work is Surviving the Cataclysm: Your Guide Through the Worst Financial Crisis in Human History (Progressive Press, 2011).

 

