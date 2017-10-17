Voltaire Network

Nazi Demonstration in Kiev

On 14 October 2017, those Ukrainian political parties with a nostalgia for Nazism, organized a torch lit march in Kiev, in remembrance of Stepan Bandera, the founder of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) - a person who makes us recall chilling events in the past.

Stepan Bandera was integrated into Gladio, the Nato stay-behind networks established at the end of the Second World War. There is no doubt that exactly 58 years ago, he was assassinated by Soviet services in Munich.

At the head of the procession was Oleh Tyahnybok (founder of Svoboda [1]), former partner of the US State Department when Viktor Ianoukovytch was ousted from power.

Today’s Ukrainian Nazis are first of all pro-Nato and anti-Russian. Between 10-12 000 people participated in the march. They provide paramilitaries for President Poroshenko and the US ambassador and are fighting at Donbass, but abstaining from participating in the public institutions.

Oleh Tyahnybok (on the left) with Victoria Nuland, former assistant to Hillary Clinton during the Euro-Maidan Putsch.

Anoosha Boralessa

Translation: Anoosha Boralessa

