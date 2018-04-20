Voltaire Network

General Benoît Puga’s act of revenge on President Al-Assad

Voltaire Network
+

The French Defense Minister, Jean Yves Le Drain announced to the National Assembly that proceedings would be commenced to strike Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad off the Order of the Legion of Honour.

It was President Jacques Chirac who had conferred this honour on al-Assad. Chirac had made out that he was Godfather to al-Assad, lending his patronage to Assad as he introduced the latter into the international arena.

This procedure is highly exceptional and is spearheaded by General Benoit Puga. The latter was the Commander of the French Special Forces and then the Military Intelligence. He was the Personal Chief of Staff of two subsequent presidents: Nicolas Sarkozy and François Hollande. Following his period at the Elysee, Puga organized and commanded French soldiers that had been secretly sent to Syria with the mission of toppling the Syrian regime and re-establishing what President Holland refers to as “the French mandate”. Puga was never prosecuted for this. On the contrary, he was hailed and rewarded by his appointment as Grand Chancellor of the Legion of Honour and invitation to participate at the 2017 Bilderberg Group Meeting.

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “General Benoît Puga’s act of revenge on President Al-Assad”, Translation Anoosha Boralessa, Voltaire Network, 20 April 2018, www.voltairenet.org/article200848.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

The fiasco of the bombing raid on Syria
The Skripal Affair: A Lie Too Far?
The Skripal Affair: A Lie Too Far?
by Michael Jabara Carley
Washington forces its allies to accept a bipolar world