Voltaire Network

France’s justification for using force in Mali against those it has armed

Voltaire Network
+

The Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, has given an interview to Russia Today. In this interview he reveals a telephone interview he had with his French partner, Laurent Fabius, during Operation Serval in Mali.

“France’s wish was that its contingent in Mali secured the approval of the UN Security Council to fight this terrorist threat. Laurent [Fabius] called me and requested that Russia not oppose […]. I told him: “But it is must be kept in mind that you are going to paralyze the action of the very people you armed in Libya. He laughed and told me, “that’s life”. It must be said that the idiom “that’s life” is not a basis for political action.

Lavrov concluded: “Clearly we have here double standards: two weights being measured by different standards”.

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “France’s justification for using force in Mali against those it has armed”, Translation Anoosha Boralessa, Voltaire Network, 24 October 2018, www.voltairenet.org/article203617.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

The Quincy Pact only protects the King of Arabia, not his heir
Polemics with CNBC on the Russian hypersonic missiles
Counter-terrorism according to Trump