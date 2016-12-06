Voltaire Network

The EU’s “peace plan” for Syria

Given that the United States will no longer intervene in Syria once Donald Trump is officially sworn in as the US President, the European Union is trying to save jihadists in Syria.

At the end of November, the [EU] High Representative, Federica Mogherini proposed to her interlocutors in the Gulf to push [through] a plan to decentralize Syria. Since the President al-Assad is still in power, the Union’s vision is a Syria where the government of Damascus would retain control over foreign policy but where each governorate would be independent. This would mean, that the jihadists could continue to occupy part of the country.

She still needs to convince the millions of Syrian voters that brought al-Assad to power and are getting ready to savour the victory – to accept this “compromise”.

Anoosha Boralessa

Translation Anoosha Boralessa

