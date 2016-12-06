Voltaire Network

The House of Representatives votes for a no-fly zone in Syria

On 15 November 2016, the House of Representatives adopted, in the most discretionary manner, the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2016 (H.R.5732).

The law takes its name from the code name of the person presenting himself as the “photographer of the Syrian Arab Army” who took shots of the thousands of citizens that would have died under torture.

The text which has been presented with bi-partisan support by twelve parliamentarians, is the initiative of Elliot Engel, the traditional spokesman of Israel, this time inspired by the White House (photo).

The text has been transmitted to the Senate.

It provides for the establishment of a no-fly zone in Syrian territory so as to protect the zones controlled by the jihadists.

Anoosha Boralessa

