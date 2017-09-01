Syria: “Made in the CIA” rebels attack the US army

Voltaire Network

The term “rebel” can no longer be applied to the men in Syria that the CIA has trained and armed. From now on, these “rebels” — who, contrary to what their name would make you think, are mainly foreigners — are now drawing closer to Turkey.

So since November 2016, Turkey has been alarmed at the ambitions of Kurdish groups trained and armed by the Pentagon. Ankara has not stopped warning Washington that it is allied both to the Turks and the Kurds. So the “rebels” —not the Turkish army— have offered President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan an opportunity to resolve this contradiction: they have attacked US regular troops in Northern Syria.

Since mid-August, a number of incidents have been reported which have provoked the Pentagon’s anger vis-à-vis Ankara.

