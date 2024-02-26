The West in unison accuses Putin of ordering Navalny’s assassination. The timing of his death, however, is more than suspicious: Navalny died on February 16, on the same day the Munich Security Conference opened, a week after Putin’s successful interview with Tucker Carlson, a month before the presidential elections in Russia where Putin is a candidate. In other words, Putin would have ordered to kill Navalny at the most suitable moment to cause maximum damage to himself.

At the same time, the Western political media mainstream draws a curtain of silence on the fact that Navalny had been trained in a special course at Yale University and that his white supremacist Narod Movement had been financed by the “National Fund for Democracy”, a powerful American “private non-profit foundation” that finances thousands of non-governmental organizations in a hundred countries to “advance democracy”. The Fund is the same one that supported in Ukraine what it defined as “the Maidan Revolution which overthrew a corrupt government that prevented democracy“, i.e. the 2014 coup d’état which triggered a succession of events with an anti-Russia function that led to the current war.

While on the Ukrainian front the Kiev forces, supported by the USA, NATO, and the EU, are retreating chaotically under the Russian counterattack from areas of Donbass that they had conquered, the United States is widening the war front in the Middle East, continuing to support Israel in its strategy of genocide against the Palestinian people.

The last chapter of the political trial of Julian Assange took place against this background: the London Court has made its decision on the extradition of the Australian journalist to the USA, where he can be sentenced to 175 years in prison for bringing US war crimes to light, but the court has not announced its decision, it will be done next month.