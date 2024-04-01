In the midst of the genocide in Gaza and its humanitarian catastrophe perpetrated by Israel’s pariah apartheid state, his multimedia shamelessly runs a massive advertising campaign for real estate projects on Gaza’s highly sought-after beaches overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, and adjacent to gas fields under exploration [1].

A somewhat controversial Khazarian [2] Jared Kushner (JK), Trump’s son-in-law, is a real estate developer at the heart of several New York scandals, whose 69-year-old father Charles had been jailed for tax fraud [3]. Charles had hired a prostitute to blackmail his brother-in-law, who had testified against him.

JK is an intellectually under-gifted man who, bizarrely, was a shareholder in a New York building bearing the cabalistic number 666 [4].

Due to his considerable neurological and metaphysical limitations, 43-year-old JK was entrusted with important missions by his father-in-law: the turbulent visit of then-presidential candidate Trump to Mexico, where JK had struck alleged pecuniary deals with the scheming Luis Videgaray Caso - the real functional president of Mexico (unfortunately Enrique Peña Nieto was just a figurehead) ; he had also cobbled together an important mediation between Israel and certain Arab countries, with whom, due to the enormous influence of the United States in the Middle East - before the emergence of the BRICS+ and the post-Ukraine phase - he had woven the now dysfunctional Abraham Accords.

It was JK who made things easy for his Khazarian co-religionist, Prime Minister Netanyahu, by lubricating the illegal transfer of Israel’s Tel Aviv capital to Jerusalem, recognized by the Trump administration and against the advice of his own North Atlantic allies.

The same JK encouraged Israel’s illegal annexation (yet another!) of the Golan Heights in Syria.

During the fateful post-election events concomitant with the bizarre Capitol Hill takeover on January 6, 2021, Trump’s daughter Ivanka, JK’s wife, perfidiously distanced herself from her progenitor.

Recently, JK declared that he had no wish to participate in a second administration of his father-in-law if re-elected. That’s why his recent monstrous statement in favour of ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians, currently cornered in Rafah, the Egyptian border town where some 1.5 million Palestinian civilians live under the sword of Damocles of an imminent invasion by the Israeli army, was disturbing.

In the same appalling statement, JK praised Gaza’s beaches as the site of a fabulous real estate project in which he is a very likely partner with his corrupt family firm Kushner Companies [5].

The Middle East Monitor exposes JK’s plan for the complete cleansing of Gaza, targeting waterfront real estate [6].

At a lecture at Harvard University (mega-sic!), the misanthropic JK, puny emulator of the Merchant of Venice - who even delighted in the human suffering he maximized with his fetid profits - exclaimed, "Gaza beach properties can go up in value (sic)... if people focus on building housing."

Unscrupulous real estate developer JK added that, if he were head of Israel, his first priority would be to expel the Palestinian civilians from Rafah by diplomatic means (mega-sic!) to send them on a counter-Exodus to Egypt. In addition, he proposed terracing part of the Negev desert to relocate the Palestinians currently crammed into Rafah.

With his cruel real estate solution, JK underlined the possibility of an ethnic cleansing of Gaza to close the file.

The Israelis, not content with their genocide, their food war through deliberate starvation and thirst imposed on the Palestinians, are now seeking to make them succumb to the inhospitable climatic conditions of the Negev desert, the worst part being that nothing and nobody in the world can stop them. Incredible but true?