Contents of N°81 - 5 April 2024

EDITORIAL

• 0865 The Von Der Leyen case

AMERICAS

• 0866 Canada ’horrified’ by bombing of World Central Kitchen aid workers

• 0867 Congress calls on President Joe Biden to testify

• 0868 Americans no longer support Israel

• 0869 Pentagon supplies Israel with bombs that destroy the Gaza Strip

• 0870 U.S. worried about complicity in genocide

• 0871 Joe Biden ’outraged and heartbroken’ by death of US aid worker

• 0872 According to CBS, Havana syndrome is a Russian attack

• 0873 CNN wants NATO or AUKUS to protect Hawaii

• 0874 U.S. will not assist Russia in investigation of Crocus City Hall terror attack

• 0875 SouthCom and CIA set up shop in Guyanese Essequibo

EUROPE

• 0876 Pope Francis’ Easter address

• 0877 UK may be complicit in genocide

• 0878 UK government warned of complicity in genocide by 600 legal experts

• 0879 IDF attacks Sky News offices in Gaza

• 0880 Rishi Sunak and the Death of World Central Kitchen Workers

• 0881 By condemning the 17 October 1961 massacre in Paris the French National Assembly would like to condemn France

• 0882 Where we talk about Édith Bouvier again

• 0883 The Canary Islands come to the rescue of the former Spanish Sahara

• 0884 Huge scandal in Germany: IRK protocols prove that the Covid 19 panic was organized without any scientific basis

• 0885 German Commission Justifies State’s Right to Restrict Individual Freedoms

• 0886 Poland withdraws from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

• 0887 Donald Tusk warns of return to war in Poland

• 0888 Polish-Israeli incident

• 0889 Romania plans to go to war with Russia

• 0890 Finland signs Security Treaty with Ukraine

• 0891 Huge costs for Western companies that left Russia

AFRICA

• 0892 Human Rights Watch accuses Russian-aided Mali of summary executions

ASIA

• 0893 Israel acknowledges famine in Gaza but denies responsibility

• 0894 Israel will reveal the whole truth about the deaths of World Central Kitchen aid workers

• 0895 Israel’s High Court sees no reason to declare Netanyahu unfit for office

• 0896 Israel Attacks Families of Hamas Leaders

• 0897 Anti-Netanyahu protest in Jerusalem

• 0898 Benjamin Netanyahu wants to increase arms production

• 0899 Tel Aviv police call for investigation against MK Naama Lazimi

• 0900 Families of hostages against Benjamin Netanyahu

• 0901 Knesset authorizes 120-day ban on visits by lawyers to Arab prisoners

• 0902 Knesset authorizes censorship of foreign media

• 0903 The Jewish diaspora’s support for the Jewish state

• 0904 Israeli police allow Arab protest

• 0905 New Government of the Palestinian Authority

• 0906 Hamas accuses Israel of stalling negotiations

• 0907 Israeli bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus

• 0908 United Arab Emirates outraged by bombing of World Central Kitchen

• 0909 Hamas and Islamic Jihad received by Ayatollah Khamenei

• 0910 Taliban expel Gulbuddin Hekmatyar

• 0911 Ukraine fails to break Indo-Russian alliance

• 0912 Imran Khan’s release moves forward

• 0913 Philippines prepares to retaliate against China

• 0914 Malaysia arrests Israeli spy

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

• 0915 Russia vetoes resolution against North Korea

• 0916 UN Security Council still fails to put the Yugoslav war on its agenda

• 0917 António Guterres worried about the consequences of Israeli bombing of an Iranian diplomatic mission