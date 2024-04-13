Upon instructions from my Government and pursuant to our letter dated 1 April 2024 concerning the Israeli regime’s armed attacks against the diplomatic premises of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus, Syrian Arab Republic, which led to the martyrdom of seven Iranian senior military advisers (A/78/838-S/2024/281), I would like to inform you that, in the late hours of 13 April 2024, the Islamic Republic of Iran carried out a series of military strikes on Israeli military objectives.

This action was in the exercise of Iran’s inherent right to self-defence, as outlined in Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, and in response to the Israeli recurring military aggressions, particularly its armed attack on 1 April 2024 against Iranian diplomatic premises, in defiance of Article 2 (4) of the Charter of the United Nations.

Regrettably, the Security Council has failed in its duty to maintain international peace and security, allowing the Israeli regime to transgress red lines and violate the fundamental principles of international law. Such violations have exacerbated tensions in the region and threatened regional and international peace and security.

As a responsible Member of the United Nations, the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and international law and reiterates its consistent position that it does not seek escalation or conflict in the region.

While warning about any further military provocations by the Israeli regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its unwavering determination to defend its people, national security and interests, sovereignty and territorial integrity against any threat or acts of aggression and to respond to any such threat or aggressions vigorously and in accordance with international law.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to exercise its inherent right of self-defence when required. Should the Israeli regime commit any military aggression again, Iran’s response will assuredly and decisively be stronger and more resolute.

I should be grateful if you would circulate the present letter as a document of the Security Council.