Voltaire Network

François Hollande, pro-Israëli «World Statesman of the Year»

Voltaire Network
+

On the side-lines of the General Assembly of the UNO, the Foundation Appeal of Conscience gave its prize to the «World Statesman of the Year», French President François Hollande.

This foundation is interdenominational, but has been presided, since its creation in 1965, by Rabbi Arthur Schneier, known for his engagement in favour of the Hebrew state. Every year, it honours a personality who has worked both for religious freedom and to the advantage of the state of Israël.

Since the creation of this prize, it is always awarded in New York by the ex-National Security Advisor and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, and by the ex-National Director of Intelligence John Negroponte – of the Iran-Contra affair and the Islamic Emirate in Iraq.

Over the last few years, the Foundation has also honoured such personalities as José-Maria Aznar, Nicolas Sarkozy, Stephen Harper, Enrique Peña Nieto and David Cameron.

This year, the Foundation wanted to thank President Holland for his action against Syria and his attempts to prevent the Iranian nuclear agreements. Mr. Hollande was accompanied by Jack Lang and Bernard-Henri Lévy.

Most French newspapers which mentioned the event seemed to ignore who Henry Kissinger and John Negroponte are, as well as the political character of their association.

Translation
Pete Kimberley

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “François Hollande, pro-Israëli «World Statesman of the Year»”, Translation Pete Kimberley, Voltaire Network, 4 October 2016, www.voltairenet.org/article193539.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

Confirmations
Confirmations
by Thierry Meyssan
Why the cease-fire in Syria has failed
The pretence of peace
The pretence of peace
by Thierry Meyssan
258. Law Enforcement and Prevention of Terrorism
«Current Concerns», n°20, September 23rd, 2016
Law Enforcement and Prevention of Terrorism
Partners
 
Fighting Resumes in Syria, but a Negotiated Truce Remains the Only Alternative
World Crisis Radio
Fighting Resumes in Syria, but a Negotiated Truce Remains the Only Alternative
by Webster G. Tarpley, Partners
 
PSYOPs: Operation Syria
“The Art of War”
PSYOPs: Operation Syria
by Manlio Dinucci, Voltaire Network
 
Press Point by Jens Stoltenberg
Press Point by Jens Stoltenberg
Voltaire Network
 
Speech by Sergey Lavrov at 71st UN General Assembly
Speech by Sergey Lavrov at 71st UN General Assembly
by Sergey Lavrov, Voltaire Network
 
Russian-US Agreement on Syria
Russian-US Agreement on Syria
Voltaire Network
 