The Kremlin repatriates the families of its diplomats in the West

Considering the imminent risk of a Third World War, the Kremlin has ordered its diplomats and personnel on post in the West to repatriate their families without delay.

Russian representations and institutions in the West are now reduced to a minimum.

On Wednesday 12 October 2016, the Russian Minister of Defence proceeded with the firing of three intercontinental missiles in order to adjust their launching system.

"Russia orders all officials to fly home any relatives living abroad, as tensions mount over the prospect of a global war", Julian Robinson, Daily Mail, October 13, 2016

Pete Kimberley

