Russian High Level Diplomat Found Dead in Moscow – Shot by a bullet

This morning (20 December 2016), a high level Russian diplomat was found dead in his apartment in Moscow, killed by a bullet to his head. According to police’s preliminary observations, the cause of death could be either suicide or murder.

Taking into account the assassination of the Russian ambassador that took place in Ankara yesterday [1] and the attempts of those sponsoring the war against Syria to sabotage the meeting in Moscow scheduled for today between the Ministers for Foreign Affairs of Iran, Russia and Turkey [2], specific security measures have been taken.