Pentagon postpones trial of 9/11 « mastermind»

The Pentagon has postponed the trial of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, whom it alleges, masterminded the 9/11 attacks (2001). A new date has not been set.

This is not the first time that the US military decided to postpone trying the accused, they claim to be Khalid Sheikh Mohammed. He was kidnapped by a US Commando in Pakistan on 1 March 2003, then subject to internment in a secret prison in Jordan, and tortured for a length of time.

In 2009, it was announced that the accused would be subject to civil proceedings. However the forum was then changed to a military tribunal. In 2016, the Obama administration managed to destroy, without any legal basis for doing so, the evidence on which the defence was founded. After that, the trial had been deferred several times and will probably never take place.