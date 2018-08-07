Voltaire Network

Pentagon postpones trial of 9/11 « mastermind»

Voltaire Network
+

The Pentagon has postponed the trial of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, whom it alleges, masterminded the 9/11 attacks (2001). A new date has not been set.

This is not the first time that the US military decided to postpone trying the accused, they claim to be Khalid Sheikh Mohammed. He was kidnapped by a US Commando in Pakistan on 1 March 2003, then subject to internment in a secret prison in Jordan, and tortured for a length of time.

In 2009, it was announced that the accused would be subject to civil proceedings. However the forum was then changed to a military tribunal. In 2016, the Obama administration managed to destroy, without any legal basis for doing so, the evidence on which the defence was founded. After that, the trial had been deferred several times and will probably never take place.

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “Pentagon postpones trial of 9/11 « mastermind»”, Translation Anoosha Boralessa, Voltaire Network, 7 August 2018, www.voltairenet.org/article202319.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

How Putin and Trump put an end to the war against Syria
The Twilight of the War
The Twilight of the War
by Thierry Meyssan
The Elysée and « Gladio B »