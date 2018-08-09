Kidnapping in Berlin in 2017: Slovakia implicated

According to the German daily newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, an executive of the Vietnamese administration, who had sought refuge in Germany, was kidnapped in Germany by the Slovakian Secret Services. They then handed him over to the authorities in Vietnam.

According to the German newspaper, Trinh Xuan Thanh was a former executive of the state company PetroVietnam charged by the authorities of his country of causing this entity losses escalating to 150 million dollars. He was then, again according to the German newspaper, kidnapped in Berlin during the summer of 2017 and handed over, with the help of Slovakia’s then minister for Home Affairs–Robert Kalinak (see photo)–, to a Vietnamese delegation that was visiting Europe.

Robert Kalinak was forced to resign because of the assassination of journalist Jan Kuciak and various investigations into the siphoning off of European funds that had ended up in the hands of the Calebresian mafia; investigations that also triggered the fall of the government of the Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico in March 2018.