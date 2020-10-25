On October 25, the member countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are marking the day of struggle for the lifting of unilateral sanctions against Zimbabwe.

In 2002 ̶ 2003, the United States and the EU introduced a number of coercive measures, in circumvention of the UN Security Council, including those that blocked Zimbabwe’s access to loans from international financial institutions. These restrictions not only undermine the prestige and prerogatives of the main UN body, but also inflict direct damage on the population of that African state.

Against the background of the COVID-19 pandemic, the immoral nature of unilateral sanctions introduced by the Western powers and aimed at imposing their agenda on the Zimbabwean government, which consistently keeps within the constitutional field, is displayed in a particularly bold relief.

We express solidarity with the position held by the SADC countries, which are demanding an immediate lifting of the illegitimate restrictive measures against Zimbabwe, a full-fledged member of the international community. We intend to continue assisting the socioeconomic development of this state, as well as help overcome the pernicious consequences of the sanctions by building up mutually beneficial investment and scientific cooperation pursuant to the existing bilateral Russian-Zimbabwean top-level agreements.