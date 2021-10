The United States and Russia are competing to make a space adventure film. Russia is expected to overtake its rival.

NASA and Elon Musk are poised to send actor Tom Cruise and director Doug Liman to space in a few weeks.

But the first film to be shot outside of the Earth is one likely to star actress Yulia Peresild (pictured) and be directed by Klim Shipenko who are slated to take off from Kazakhstan and spend 12 days in the international orbital station.