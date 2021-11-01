Interviewed on 28 October 2021 by MSNBC host Mehdi Hassan, former Senator Joe Lieberman acknowledged that he induced Congress to support the war against Iraq not because of the weapons of mass destruction it allegedly possessed, but in order to overthrow President Saddam Hussein.
