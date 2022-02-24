Netflix will stream Rhino, a Ukrainian film directed by Oleg Sentsov, starring Sergei Filimonov (photo) in the lead role.

Though uncompromising when it comes to the slightest discrimination against minorities, Netflix purchased a mediocre film that tells the story of a hoodlum, set in the era of Ukraine’s post-USSR decay.

Sergei Filimonov, who participated in numerous bashings against members of the gay community and was also involved in the civil war, is today one of the volunteers of the Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion which is "fighting" in Donbass.

The premiere of the film in Western Europe will be hosted by German channel ZDF/Arte.