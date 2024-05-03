We publish Voltaire, International Newsletter every week, summarizing the facts and arguments of each side. We started in the summer of 2022 and have gradually built up a team of specialists covering the entire world.
Contents of N°85
EDITORIAL
• 1108 The Kastner case resurfaces
AMERICAS
• 1109 The Republican Party’s division redraws the fault line of American political life
• 1110 The Global Health Security Strategy
• 1112 Bernie Sanders uses the phrase ’ethnic cleansing’
• 1113 Biden’s plan for the Middle East according to the New York Times
• 1114 Joe Biden’s confusions increase
• 1115 According to U.S. intelligence, Alexei Navalny was not assassinated
• 1116 George Soros reportedly funds protests against ethnic cleansing in Gaza
• 1117 Donald Trump and Israel
• 1118 Donald Trump and the two Koreas
• 1119 According to the FBI, China attacked IPAC
• 1120 The U.S. Jewish Lobby Supported FISA
• 1121 DEA prepares to reclassify Cannabis
• 1122 BlackRock invests in China’s military
• 1123 Congress Unveils the Practices of Dr. Peter Daszak
• 1124 George W. Bush’s paintings at Disney World
• 1125 New manipulations in Haiti
EUROPE
• 1126 London could send troops to Palestine
• 1127 Resignation of Humza Yousaf
• 1128 Germany sues German user of foreign social network for fatphobia
• 1129 The Netherlands cancels May 8 ceremonies
• 1130 NGOs warn the EU about Israel’s use of personal data of its own citizens
• 1131 Mario Draghi prepares his Programme as President of the European Commission
• 1132 European Parliament backs Israel against Iran
• 1133 Ukrainian army retreats
• 1134 Towards a Ukraine-U.S. Defense Treaty
• 1135 Ukraine mobilizes Western artists
• 1136 Wave of arrests for corruption in the Russian administration
• 1137 Moscow proves that the war in Ukraine is a NATO war against Russia
• 1138 Russia explains to Africans the difference between UN sanctions and Western unilateral coercive measures
AFRICA
• 1139 Egyptian Rumors
• 1140 Algerian president allegedly victim of assassination attempt
• 1141 Confusion in Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s camp
• 1142 Burkina Faso sanctions Western media
ASIA
• 1143 What Israeli Voters Think
• 1144 Crimes by West Bank settlers
• 1145 Bezalel Smotrich opposes any agreement with Hamas
• 1146 Benjamin Netanyahu for Rafah attack
• 1147 Benny Gantz against the abandonment of hostages
• 1148 Israeli society split in two
• 1149 The War Cabinet Becomes More Divided
• 1150 Itamar Ben-Gvir would rather kill Palestinians than arrest them
• 1151 Israeli Police Ordered to Protect Jewish Diaspora
• 1152 World Central Kitchen resumes distributions in Gaza
• 1153 Human toll of fighting in Gaza
• 1154 Hamas and Jordan
• 1155 The Muslim Brotherhood regains a foothold in Lebanon
• 1156 Turkish-Iraqi agreement against the PKK
• 1157 Iraq criminalizes homosexuality and transsexuality
• 1158 Iraq repatriates 700 Daesh family members
• 1159 Saudi Arabia prepares to normalize relations with Israel
• 1160 Qatar addresses Israelis
• 1161 Iran releases MSC Aries crew
• 1162 TikTok is already banned in India
• 1163 For the US press, Narendra Modi is a dictator
• 1164 Philippines Welcomes Japanese Investment
• 1165 North Korea locks itself in a little more
• 1166 Hong Kong erases the cult of Chiang Kai-shek
• 1167 China’s Navy Boosts Nuclear Capability
• 1168 Admiral Zhang Youxia reaffirms that China does not want military confrontation
• 1169 China organizes negotiations between Hamas and Fateh
INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS
• 1170 Russia calls for international investigation in Gaza
• 1171 UN Security Council does not want international investigation into sabotage of Nord Stream gas pipelines
• 1172 Critical situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina
• 1173 ICJ dismisses Nicaragua’s case
• 1174 ICC prepares to indict Israeli leaders
