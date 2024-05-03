We publish Voltaire, International Newsletter every week, summarizing the facts and arguments of each side. We started in the summer of 2022 and have gradually built up a team of specialists covering the entire world.

Contents of N°85

EDITORIAL

• 1108 The Kastner case resurfaces

AMERICAS

• 1109 The Republican Party’s division redraws the fault line of American political life

• 1110 The Global Health Security Strategy

• 1112 Bernie Sanders uses the phrase ’ethnic cleansing’

• 1113 Biden’s plan for the Middle East according to the New York Times

• 1114 Joe Biden’s confusions increase

• 1115 According to U.S. intelligence, Alexei Navalny was not assassinated

• 1116 George Soros reportedly funds protests against ethnic cleansing in Gaza

• 1117 Donald Trump and Israel

• 1118 Donald Trump and the two Koreas

• 1119 According to the FBI, China attacked IPAC

• 1120 The U.S. Jewish Lobby Supported FISA

• 1121 DEA prepares to reclassify Cannabis

• 1122 BlackRock invests in China’s military

• 1123 Congress Unveils the Practices of Dr. Peter Daszak

• 1124 George W. Bush’s paintings at Disney World

• 1125 New manipulations in Haiti

EUROPE

• 1126 London could send troops to Palestine

• 1127 Resignation of Humza Yousaf

• 1128 Germany sues German user of foreign social network for fatphobia

• 1129 The Netherlands cancels May 8 ceremonies

• 1130 NGOs warn the EU about Israel’s use of personal data of its own citizens

• 1131 Mario Draghi prepares his Programme as President of the European Commission

• 1132 European Parliament backs Israel against Iran

• 1133 Ukrainian army retreats

• 1134 Towards a Ukraine-U.S. Defense Treaty

• 1135 Ukraine mobilizes Western artists

• 1136 Wave of arrests for corruption in the Russian administration

• 1137 Moscow proves that the war in Ukraine is a NATO war against Russia

• 1138 Russia explains to Africans the difference between UN sanctions and Western unilateral coercive measures

AFRICA

• 1139 Egyptian Rumors

• 1140 Algerian president allegedly victim of assassination attempt

• 1141 Confusion in Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s camp

• 1142 Burkina Faso sanctions Western media

ASIA

• 1143 What Israeli Voters Think

• 1144 Crimes by West Bank settlers

• 1145 Bezalel Smotrich opposes any agreement with Hamas

• 1146 Benjamin Netanyahu for Rafah attack

• 1147 Benny Gantz against the abandonment of hostages

• 1148 Israeli society split in two

• 1149 The War Cabinet Becomes More Divided

• 1150 Itamar Ben-Gvir would rather kill Palestinians than arrest them

• 1151 Israeli Police Ordered to Protect Jewish Diaspora

• 1152 World Central Kitchen resumes distributions in Gaza

• 1153 Human toll of fighting in Gaza

• 1154 Hamas and Jordan

• 1155 The Muslim Brotherhood regains a foothold in Lebanon

• 1156 Turkish-Iraqi agreement against the PKK

• 1157 Iraq criminalizes homosexuality and transsexuality

• 1158 Iraq repatriates 700 Daesh family members

• 1159 Saudi Arabia prepares to normalize relations with Israel

• 1160 Qatar addresses Israelis

• 1161 Iran releases MSC Aries crew

• 1162 TikTok is already banned in India

• 1163 For the US press, Narendra Modi is a dictator

• 1164 Philippines Welcomes Japanese Investment

• 1165 North Korea locks itself in a little more

• 1166 Hong Kong erases the cult of Chiang Kai-shek

• 1167 China’s Navy Boosts Nuclear Capability

• 1168 Admiral Zhang Youxia reaffirms that China does not want military confrontation

• 1169 China organizes negotiations between Hamas and Fateh

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

• 1170 Russia calls for international investigation in Gaza

• 1171 UN Security Council does not want international investigation into sabotage of Nord Stream gas pipelines

• 1172 Critical situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina

• 1173 ICJ dismisses Nicaragua’s case

• 1174 ICC prepares to indict Israeli leaders