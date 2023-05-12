There is no news of Ukrainian army commander General Oleksandr Syrsky, nor from General Valerii Zaluzhnyi,Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has denied rumors of their deaths.
There is no news of Ukrainian army commander General Oleksandr Syrsky, nor from General Valerii Zaluzhnyi,Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has denied rumors of their deaths.
by Thierry Meyssan
by Thierry Meyssan
No news from Generals Oleksandr Syrsky and Valerii Zaluzhnyi
Ukraine refuses to let NATO in on its counter-offensive
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. blames CIA for uncle’s assassination
Voltaire Network
by Manlio Dinucci, Voltaire Network
Voltaire Network
Voltaire Network
Voltaire Network
by Thierry Meyssan, Voltaire Network
Voltaire Network
Voltaire Network
by Manlio Dinucci, Voltaire Network
by Thierry Meyssan, Voltaire Network
Stay In Touch
Follow us on social networks
Subscribe to weekly newsletter