The front remains stable over a thousand kilometres. The Russian line of defense still holds.
Kiev doesn’t seem to be sending new fighters to the front anymore. The United States announced that it would supply the Ukrainians with depleted uranium shells. They already had received some from the UK.
President Putin mentioned the creation of a buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia and acknowledged the the lack of combat preparedness of some of his units. He lamented Ukraine’s "catastrophic" losses.
Stay In Touch
Follow us on social networks
Subscribe to weekly newsletter