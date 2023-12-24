Estonian Interior Minister Lauri Laanemets (see photo), member of the social democratic party, said he was willing to detain Ukrainian immigrants aged 25 to 60 and deport them to Ukraine, to be enrolled in the Kiev army.

To this end, the Ukrainian parliament is about to adopt a bill that will force Ukrainian male migrants to report to Ukrainian embassies in order to be mobilized.

The number of men willing to serve in Kiev’s army has dropped so much that the average age of Ukrainian conscripts is now 43 years old.