Voltaire Network

Pro-British Groups hostile to intra-Syrian negotiations over Astana

Voltaire Network
+

After the United States, France and the United Kingdom expressed their doubts on the negotiations over Astana in the Security Council on 31 December 2016, several signatory groups of the Russian-Turkish cease-fire are threatening not to participate. [1].

A good example is Jaysh al-Islam which is the group of the Allouche family and is supported by the British MI6.

Preparing for their eventual withdrawal, these signatories stress that the fight currently taking place at Wadi Barada (15 kilometres from Damascus) would violate the cease-fire agreement. The following are opposing the Arab Syrian Army: Al-Quaeda, Jaysh al-Islam and some other organizations that are under the command of the Free Syrian Army.

These fights aim at fighting off the jihadists which are trying to prevent the hydraulic installations (which Jaysh al-Islam polluted on 23 December 2016), from being repaired. In fact, 5 millions people living in the capital have been deprived for more than a week of running water, forcing the authorities to allow lorries with tanks to enter the districts of Damas to supply the population. This battle lasted several weeks and the Arab Republic of Syria has liberated the village of Harira.

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

[1] “The Syrian cease-fire documents (complete)”, “Resolution 2336 (Syrian Ceasefire, Astana Talks)”, Voltaire Network, 31 December 2016.

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “Pro-British Groups hostile to intra-Syrian negotiations over Astana”, Translation Anoosha Boralessa, Voltaire Network, 3 January 2017, www.voltairenet.org/article194833.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

Turkey's about-face
Turkey’s about-face
by Thierry Meyssan
Liberate Idleb after East Aleppo
The East Aleppo Syndrome
The East Aleppo Syndrome
by Thierry Meyssan
The Legacy of The “Democrat”
“The Art of War”
The Legacy of The “Democrat”
by Manlio Dinucci, Voltaire Network
 
265. Food Security
«Current Concerns», n°28, December 13th, 2016
Food Security
Partners
 